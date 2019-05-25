LIST: Memorial Day events to pay tribute to those who fought, died

Memorial Day weekend is seen as the unofficial start of summer, and a time for friends, family, beaches and barbecues.

Still, it’s important to remember the genesis of the holiday, which is to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price in defense of this country.

To pay tribute to those who died wearing the uniform, a number of Memorial Day events are taking place across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee this holiday weekend:

-On Friday, May 24, Myrtle Beach will host its annual Myrtle Beach Vet Center Picnic, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Vet Center, located at 2024 Corporate Centre Drive. Veterans and their family members are invited to attend. The event includes a picnic, music from the US Air Force’s Blue Aces, an open house, Quilts of Valor and more.

-Myrtle Beach’s Military Appreciation Days Parade will take place Saturday, May 25, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The route follows Pampas Drive, Howard Avenue and Farrow Parkway through The Market Common. This year’s grand marshal is Keni Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran turned country musician.

-Surfside Beach’s Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade is set for Sunday, May 26, beginning at 1 p.m. It will take place along Ocean Boulevard.

-The Veterans March begins Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m. at 16th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. It ends with a ceremony at Ninth Avenue North. Veterans are invited to take part in the walk.

-The city of Georgetown will host a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at the Georgetown Memorial Wall, located at 715 Church St. The guest speaker will be Pat Waters, the grandson of Gen. George S. Patton. Patriotic music will be provided by the Pawleys Island Concert Band.

-The annual Florence Memorial Day Ceremony will be Monday, May 27, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Florence National Cemetery, located at 803 National Cemetery Road in Florence. The program normally draws more than 500 people who pay tribute to those members of the US Armed Forces who lost their lives while serving their nation.

-Myrtle Beach’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. Al Agnew, a retired U.S. Navy commander and former POW during the Vietnam War, will serve as the guest speaker.

