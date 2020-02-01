N.C. soldier killed overseas returns home; community shows support

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community showed up in droves Saturday to honor the sacrifice Specialist Antonio Moore made for his country. People lined the streets of Wilmington with American Flags to pay their respects and show support to his family.

Thousands of people watched as Moore returned to Wilmington just after 12 p.m. His flag-draped coffin had arrived at Dover Air Force Base earlier in the week.

Buffalo Soldiers from Wilmington escorted the procession from Wilmington International Airport to its final destination at Wilmington Burial and Cremation.

Moore, 22, of Wilmington, was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade. He died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in eastern Syria.

He was deployed to Syria as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve. It was his first deployment.

Gov. Roy Cooper has extended an order for all United States and North Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Tues. Feb. 4, in honor of Moore.

Moore is survived by his parents and four siblings.

Moore’s obituary was posted on the funeral home’s website this week. Condolences for Moore’s family may be left by clicking on the obituary and then clicking on “Post a Condolence.”

For those who would like to send cards, please mail them to:

Renee Graham C/O Specialist Antonio Moore

309 North Carolina Avenue | Wilmington, NC 28401

“We would like to extend our family’s heartfelt gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support as we grieve the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend. Tony was larger than life, full of love and proud to serve this country. We take comfort in knowing that he was doing what he loved along with the stories and pictures that have been shared from all of those that knew and loved him. The family is deeply appreciative of the continuous outpouring of love from the citizens of this community and ask all of those wishing to make a monetary donation to allow us time to establish a dedicated account in honor Antonio. Details of the established account will be provided at later time,” a statement from his family says.

