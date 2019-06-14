LOOK: It’s a once-in-a-blue-moon lobster

Even if you’re in the lobster business, this is a rarity

After a restaurant owner got a rare blue lobster in a food shipment, he decided to donate it to an aquarium instead of cooking it.

Nathan Nickerson III, the owner of Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar, couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he opened a recent shipment of lobsters.

“Well looky here—a BLUE lobster!” he posted to Facebook. “This was brought into us after being caught in the Atlantic. Stop in to see it in person!”

Only an estimated one in two million lobsters is blue, according to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute.

“The coloration comes from a genetic defect that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein that gives the lobster that unique coloration,” the institute’s website says. “They’re still lobsters, but they stand out because they’re different.”

Don’t be blue, this lobster isn’t going to be eaten, Nickerson said. He’d like to donate it to an aquarium, possibly the new one being built in St. Louis.

“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the (NHL) championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” Nickerson told CNN.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.