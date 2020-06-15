Lack of full lifeguard staff preventing pool from opening

Pools in Ohio have had the green light to reopen for weeks, but halfway through June the McKinley Pool in Portsmouth is still sitting empty with no water and no kids.

Portsmouth Public Service Director Jack Tackett says the only obstacle preventing them from opening is the hiring of one more lifeguard. He says they need four lifeguards on staff in order to open, but they currently only have three, and their efforts to recruit that last pivotal position have turned up empty.

Last month officials in Ohio announced public pools could reopen May 26.

"At first we didn't know it was going to open," Tackett said, "so we were going to do some maintenance. Then they came up and said 'Hey we're going to do this,' so that put us a little behind."

Tackett says he's advertised the need for a lifeguard on social media and the newspaper.

Ashley Loving and her kids live down the road from the pool.

"It's very disappointing," she said. "My kids always ask about going to the pool. It sucks because I want to go swimming, too."

Tackett says they're still figuring out how to set and enforce social distancing guidelines at the pool, as well as determine what the new capacity would be.

If a final lifeguard is added to the staff, it would still be three to five days before they could get the pool filled and open, Tackett said.

