Laid Back Country Picker performs in Studio 3

Laid Back Country Picker and his wife, Honey, were in Studio 3 to play 'Magoffin County Cadillac.'

Laid Back has been in Nashville working on a record that he is hoping will be ready by the beginning of the new year.

He recently played with Tyler Childers at Red Rocks in Colorado.

This is his 20th year of teaching social studies at Lawrence County High School in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Tyler Childers is one of his former students.

His next show is at Lawrence County High School on November 23rd. The show is to raise money for a senior class trip.