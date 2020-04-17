Land O’Lakes removes image of Native American woman in packaging update

(CNN) - Land O’Lakes is changing up its packaging.

The company has scrapped the Native American woman who has appeared on its dairy products for nearly 100 years. She is being replaced by lands, lakes and the phrase “farmer-owned since 1921.”

The change was announced back in February, when the design change was made to some products, but many consumers are just now noticing the new packaging.

In a statement, the company says it wanted a new look that represents the foundation and heart of Land O’ Lakes. It did not mention the Native American illustration.

The new packaging is expected to be on all Land O’ Lakes products by the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.