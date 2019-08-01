Lane closures and traffic expected in Boyd County

A road resurfacing project near Ashland will cause lane closures and delays starting Thursday morning.

A release from Kentucky Department of Highways says three miles of Boy Scout Road (KY 1012) will be undergoing a full repaving operation.The operation will begin on Monday, Aug. 5. The repaving will take place between the US 60 and KY 168 intersections.

For the next week or more, motorists should expect lane closures with flagged traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Taking alternate routes is recommended to avoid delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.