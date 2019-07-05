UPDATE | Road reopens after crash involving 4 vehicles

UPDATE 7/5/19 @ 6:13 p.m.

The westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson are back open after a crash.

Part of a road is closed in Kanawha County after a crash involving multiple drivers.

The westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson are closed in the 7000 block.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ at least four vehicles were involved in the accident.

One person was taken to the hospital.

West Virginia State Police, the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.