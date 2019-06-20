Large amount of drugs found during Milton traffic stop

Police found large amounts of drugs during a traffic stop in Milton Wednesday evening.

A Milton Police officer pulled the suspect over for a suspected DUI.

The patrolman found "large quantities" of crystal meth, heroin, and marijuana. He also discovered $5,700 in cash and four guns in the vehicle.

Police arrested Chad Spurlock, 40, of Milton.

Spurlock is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect is in the Western Regional Jail on a $106,000 cash/surety bail.