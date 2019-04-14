Large fight, shots reported during Charleston rap concert

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Charleston Police say a crowd of 50 to 100 people fought on stage during a rap concert Saturday night leading to reported shots fired.
The fight happened after rapper Sada Baby performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Charleston Police say there were no arrests and it is unknown what caused the fight. Two reports of shots came in but investigators were unable to find shell casings. No injuries were reported by police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.