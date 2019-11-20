UPDATE | Man faces charges in Huntington domestic incident

UPDATE 11/20/19 @ 7:30 p.m.

A man from Huntington faces charges after a domestic incident Wednesday evening that involved a firearm, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says.

John Jeffrey Robertson, who police say lives at the home along Fairfax Drive near the intersection of Norway Avenue, will be charged with wanton endangerment and brandishing a weapon. Robertson is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday night.

No family members were hurt during the incident, which happened around 6 p.m.

A large law enforcement presence on Wednesday evening was at a home along Fairfax Drive, according to our crew at the scene.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said it involves "a domestic issue." He says police had been speaking with a man inside the home. The incident was going on around 6 p.m.

That man is in custody, and police cleared the home. It is unclear at this time if the man faces possible charges.

Several HPD and West Virginia State Police cruisers were on the scene, which is near the intersection of Norway Avenue.

