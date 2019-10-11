UPDATE | Large power outage in Charleston due to equipment problem

UPDATE 10/11/19 @ 12 p.m.

According to Appalachian Power, an outage affecting thousands is due to an equipment problem.

Phil Moye of Appalachian Power said, “We had an equipment problem at the Chesterfield Substation, which is located in Kanawha City at the entrance to the Quarry Creek subdivision. Indications are we should have power restored in an hour or less.”

ORIGINAL STORY 10/11/2019 @ 11:30 a.m.

A large power outage has left thousands without power in Charleston Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the Kanawha City area of Charleston is without power. Approximately 4,000 customers are in the area of the outage.

The cause is currently unknown.

The current restoration time is set at 5 p.m. Friday.

