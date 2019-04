A large rock slide shut down a portion of U.S. 23 in Greenup County, Kentucky on Sunday.

The road was shut down between Ashland Drive and Diedrich Boulevard.

Police say southbound traffic on U.S. 23 was rerouted to Ashland Drive, and northbound traffic to Diedrich Boulevard.

They asked drivers to avoid the area.

