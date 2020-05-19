Tuesday marks the last day to register to vote in W.Va.

The West Virginia primary and general elections are only three weeks away.

Tuesday, May 19 marks the last day in the Mountain State to get registered to vote.

The process is easy and can be done in multiple ways. After filling out the application, you can send it to the county clerk by mail or drop it off at the voters registration office. The application can also be completed online at the West Virginia Secretary of State website.

For the application, state officials say you need: the last four digits of your Social Security number, a driver's license or state ID number, and your date of birth.

If you plan on voting, using the absentee ballot method means the process does not stop there.

"It comes back to us, and we have to verify that," said Vera McCormick, the Kanawha County Clerk. "We verify (that) you registered, what party you are, we verify the signature and we send you the ballot".

She says her staff is working overtime to make sure everyone is counted. In fact, voters registration staff members say they have sent more than 100,000 absentee applications. That number of applications is the most the Kanawha County clerks office has seen in years.

"The most we have ever sent out in a presidential elections is probably 2,000," McCormick said.

But the absentee ballots are being returned at a slower rate. McCormick says the clerks office only received about 7,500 ballots in return.

"We want people to understand that they need to vote that ballot to get it back in," McCormick said

The process works like this: Once someone is registered to vote, they can opt to get an absentee ballot application. After they get it, they have to send it back to the county clerks office.

The clerk's office will then send the absentee ballot to you. You need to make your voting selections and then send it back to the county clerk's office for it to count.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voted in West Virginia is allowed to vote using this process.

McCormick says this upcoming election will be different from those of the past, but she and her staff are ready for the challenge.

"it is going to be a little slower this time, but we are here and we will be here for all the voters," McCormick said.

