Last minute holiday shopping tips

People who live around Charleston were trying their best to get in as much last minute Christmas shopping as they could.

Here are some last minute shopping tips.

First, when you see something you like at a good price, buy it immediately. If you don't, it might be gone when you come back.

But, according to shoppers in the Charleston area, the best thing you can do is get the shopping out of the way as early as possible.

"Even though they do have wonderful deals at different places for last minute shoppers, don't try to wait until the last minute," said Andre Rodgers, a holiday shopper.