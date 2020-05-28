Last patient at nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 recovers

A nursing home in our region celebrated the news that the last patient originally diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered.

Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation made that announcement Thursday night. It says 38 patients, as well as 38 staff members, have prevailed against COVID-19 since the first positive case.

But the sense of celebration comes with a somber reality. “Sadly, nine patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away,” the nursing home said in a release. It also reports that one employee test is pending while they are quarantining at home.

Pamela G. May, a patient from Huntington who tested positive for COVID-19, said care and compassion, along with attention to her needs, helped pull her through.

“Oh, my goodness, they checked on us every two hours to see if we needed anything,” May said. “Activities made sure we had everything, like People magazine and puzzles making everything seem as normal as possible.”

The nursing home, which is owned by parent company AMFM, said getting access to testing kits helped during a challenging time, especially when the outbreak hit hard in early April.

“In the wake of this extremely challenging situation and considering the heartbreaking loss of residents loved by families and employees, Wayne is a shining example of a team determined to conquer the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Jonathan Lilly, AMFM Chief Medical Officer, in the release. “I think we all can proudly point to the willing collaboration of the Wayne N&RC employees, AMFM leadership, Wayne County Health Department and the local hospital system for a quick and best possible end to the tragic reality we all faced together.”

Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation also said the Wayne County community helped through their support including handmade cards, signs, food donations, and offers to provide extra homemade masks.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of so many great people and organizations,” said Cindy Cooper, Wayne N&RC Executive Director, in the release. “The support of our AMFM family, the Wayne County Health Department and our community was just crucial. I can’t thank them enough. Finally, though, it is our team here that gave so much day after day and who continue to do so. The credit goes to them.”

The center said it is planning for a parade for patients – a “Heart, Honk and Holler” event where participants are encouraged to make signs with hearts on them.

