Last surviving sibling of JFK dies at the age of 92

The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died at the age of 92.

Jean Kennedy Smith was the youngest sister in the Kennedy family. She was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph and Rose Kennedy.

Her daughter, Kym, said Smith died Wednesday at her home in Manhatten.

Smith served as ambassador to Ireland for five years under President Bill Cliinton.

She also founded Very Special Arts, an arts education program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities.

Smith was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor in the United States.

She was married only one time, to Stephen Smith. He died in 1990.

They had four children. Two of them biological sons and two adopted daughters.

Plans for funeral services haven't been released.