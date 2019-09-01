Late Russell graduate honored with balloon release

All the trappings of high school football in Kentucky were present at Russell High School Saturday.

About 600 balloons were released to honor Payton Waskey, a 2019 Russell High School graduate who passed away from a heart condition in July.

But to the community, Saturday night was about more than just a game.

The Russell community honored one of their own they have lost, recent graduate Payton Waskey, who passed away last month from a heart condition.

Family and friends honored her by spreading her message to football fans and telling her story.

“She had a carefree spirit, lived every day to the fullest,” said friend Rachel Saunders.

“Her hashtag, #LiveLikeWaskey,” friend Caleb Styes said, “It stands for treat others...show them that you care. Love everyone the way she loved everyone else. She just....she cared about everyone and that changes people’s lives like me.”

Saunders and Styes proposed the idea of setting off balloons at Russell’s first football game to their history teacher Elliott Gollihue, who had Waskey in class.

“To know Payton is to know kindness and love,” Gollihue said. “I had the honor of having her in class and I don't recall one day where she wasn't smiling. She just had that charisma and that charm about her. Loved the girl and when she passed away it affected all of the community.”

When Waskey passed away, her stepfather Diamond Lewis says he was amazed at the stories he heard of his stepdaughter.

“She didn't judge, she was just there and caring and gave you a chance and hearing those stories has meant the world to us,” Lewis said.

Waskey was involved in volleyball. Her team and even their opponents are honoring her this season.