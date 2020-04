One person has been transported to a hospital after an early morning stabbing in Cabell County.

Chief Cornwell says the male victim was stabbed twice in the back. He says the wounds are not life threatening.

Cornwell tells WSAZ the stabbing happened near the intersection of Oney and Davis Monday morning at 12:23 a.m.

The chief says no one is in custody at this time.

