Late veteran's Purple Heart returned to his family

A late veteran's Purple Heart medal was lost in the 2016 flooding that hit Clendenin and other parts of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

But on Tuesday, that missing piece of history was restored.

Thurston Arnold Engle was born in 1921 in Roane County. He enlisted in the military at age 18 in 1939.

Engle was deployed to Germany shortly after World War II began as a U.S. Army tech. While on deployment he, along with soldiers, were captured by the Germans. They remained there until they were liberated in 1945.

Now deceased, Engle’s legacy lives on in his four children.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, presented the replacement Purple Heart medal to the family at his office on Tuesday, in addition to a Bronze Star and Combat Infantryman Badge.

“To have those back, it's a good relief and it's a blessing to have them, and they'll be kept well now,” said Engle’s son Tony Engle.

