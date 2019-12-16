Scammers take advantage of the elderly during the holidays

Holiday shopping with Christmas just around the corner can be a stressful time, but for scammers it's the perfect time to take advantage of your wallet.

FBI officials in Charleston had a news conference Monday about the slew of holiday scams.

Gift card scams have impacted 30,000 people in the United States, including about 1,400 people in West Virginia.

Victims are contacted by the scammer and then prompted to purchase gift cards and send the numbers to the scammer. The scammer promises to pay them back, but never does.

The FBI says they see an increase in scams around the holiday season. Usually victims are 65 and older, due to their lack of knowledge about technology.

"Elderly victims are a high priority for us, typically because elderly victims a lot of the times are on a fixed income," said Jeffery McCormick, the supervisory senior resident agent. "They have saved this money for such a long time, and you know they are not in a position to build that income back."

Because people are so busy during the holiday season, it can take them quite a while to know that their information has been compromised.

"You may not actually realize it until you get your bank account in January or February," McCormick said. "Please make sure you pay attention to those when they come in."

According to the FBI, the best thing you can do is be cautious. If you think you have been a victim of fraud, contact local law enforcement or the FBI.

"There is no time limit, let us know," McCormick said. "Even if it does feel like it's been a long time, the information you have may be the key piece that we need to actually identify who the fraudster is."

It's important during this time of year to watch out for too good to be true holiday deals, as well as to change passwords frequently.

