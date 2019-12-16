Deputies trying to identify man accused of vandalism at laundromat

The same laundromat that was the victim of a break-in and theft a couple months ago has now been targeted by vandalism.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of damaging parts of Laura's Laundromat off U.S. Route 60 in Barboursville.

The owner tells WSAZ.com the man damaged a door to the drain area, bent the top of a washer and broke a latch. She also says the man took off as soon as the store's alarm sounded.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office released photos from the business's security cameras in hopes of identifying the person of interest in the case.

As WSAZ reported back in October, Laura's Laundromat was broken into once before this year by a man who came in through the roof.

Keep clicking on WSAZ.com and the WSAZ mobile app for the latest information.