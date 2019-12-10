Law enforcement veteran to become interim police chief at HPD

As Huntington's police chief moves into a different city role, the department has announced who will fill the top cop spot, for now.

A 23-year police veteran will take over as interim police chief. Officials say Captain Ray Cornwell will assume the role beginning Monday, December 16th.

The department says Cornwell has worked closely with past chiefs, including Dial, Ciccarelli and Holbrook. Cornwell has also performed the role as acting chief in the past.

When asked whether or not he would be interested in the position as chief, Cornwell said it depended upon what the field looks like when that time comes.

"I've told several people that when you start this career you are loyal to your academy teammates, then you become loyal to your shift and buddies and after 20 some years you become loyal to the organization, to the department," Captain Ray Cornwell said. "If it looks like there are some good solid applicants that can take the department to the next level, I will probably stay where I'm at. Depending on what we are looking at, I may throw my name into the hat. Ultimately it's the mayors decision."

