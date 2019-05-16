Lawrence County 911 system down

The Lawrence County 911 system in is currently down.

The Lawrence County sheriff's office says phone lines and the computer system stopped working at 7:40 a.m.

Technicians were contacted after the systems computer server crashed.

Officials say the backup system is functioning properly. Now, when someone calls 911 in Lawrence County it will go to the Gallia County 911 center. Dispatchers then transfer the emergency call to the Lawrence County 911 center or the Lawrence County sheriff's office.

Anyone experiencing a problem connecting 911 is urged to call the Lawrence County sheriff's office.