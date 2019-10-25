Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities board faces levy vote

The Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities is facing a levy vote for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities has a $2.5 million levy on the ballot for November's election.

The levy that will be on all Lawrence County ballots on Nov. 5 will be the first since 2006 and the first time that the board is asking for an increase since 1991.

“It is a $2.5 million levy and so in Lawrence County, if you're looking at a house that is worth $100,000, it will cost another $87.50 a year,” LCDD superintendent Julie Monroe said.

Monroe says that the levy is necessary to keep the services that are provided consistent with the increased demand, a move that she believes will better the community as a whole.

“When people with developmental disabilities get to interact with their community, it's a better community,” Monroe said. “Everyone belongs.”

To those at the Open Door School, the board's most visible program, voting no on the levy could impact their students, putting increased pressure on their teachers and possibly even the local school districts.

“The children in Lawrence County need them and they need to vote for yes,” Open Door teacher Mary Beth Kelty said. “Voting ‘no’ is telling these children, these students that they're not important and they're just as important as any other person in Lawrence County.”

“Our children across all programs, our children and adults, from birth to death, the whole lifespan, we are able to provide so much for them as well as their families,” Open Door principal Kendra Heim said. “It would literally break my heart if it didn't pass.”

