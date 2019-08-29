Lawrence County, Ky. man faces charges, including assault of a police officer

A man from Lawrence County was arrested on charges, including assault of a police officer, after he ran from officers during a traffic stop, the Lawrence County Constable Association says.

Nicholas May, 34, of Webbville, Kentucky, also is charged with felony evading on foot, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. He also had been wanted on an arrest warrant.

Investigators say May, who was a passenger in a car pulled over for a minor traffic violation on Wednesday, ran into a nearby thicket and threw an object at an officer, hitting him in the neck.

May managed to get away before a Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help out. Investigator later found May hiding in a nearby house.

The officer who was hit in the neck was treated for injuries at Three Rivers Medical Center.

May was taken to the Lawrence County Detention Center.

