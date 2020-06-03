COVID-19 shutdown costing counties tax revenue

Millions have lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the country is beginning to open back up, others are still left wondering how secure their own jobs really are.

Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday says many sources of their funding, like sales tax, were drastically affected by the shutdown and stay-at-home orders.

Holliday says they asked county offices to look at what they'd have to do to cut their budgets by 25 percent.

Holliday says things are looking brighter now than they were a couple months ago, and they're hopeful those cuts won't be necessary.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless says his department has lost five full-time employees and one part-timer through attrition, as employees have taken other jobs and not been replaced. He says having that many fewer officers is not ideal.

"You look at trends around the nation today and what's been trending the last several years, crime is on the rise," Lawless said. "Certainly having a well-staffed police force is very beneficial to the community."

He says because of COVID-19, they are getting fewer inmates in the county jail as more arrestees are being placed on home confinement, which frees up members of his staff from transporting prisoners to other detention centers.

"Now with summer coming on and people being more active, the numbers are creeping up again a little bit," he said, "but by having the numbers down and not having to do the transports, we've been able to shift loads from corrections officers to the road and different things, so everything has worked out well in a time of crisis."

Commissioner Holliday says motor vehicle licensing and fuel taxes fund the county engineer's budget for road and bridge work, and with fuel sales being down during the past couple months, that type of work could be limited.

She also says the state uses its portion of those same taxes to fund paving projects in the county, so a loss of state revenue could lead to reductions in local paving projects.

Holliday says they're still waiting to see exactly how much less tax revenue they'll be taking in because the timing and process from the time of sale to the time the county has the sales tax in hand, there is a three-month lag, so the sales tax collected in the month of March won't come to the county until this month, and the taxes collected in April will come in July.

Sheriff Lawless also commented on the death of George Floyd.

"Every good police officer out there dislikes a bad police officer more than the citizens do," Lawless said. "When you see a bad police officer, you certainly want to get them out of the business and move on."

