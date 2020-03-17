Lawrence County, Ohio plan for COVID-19

The Lawrence County Commissioners in Ohio released a statement and plan Tuesday afternoon on how the county is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All actions are effective on Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

According to commissioners, the Lawrence County Courthouse building and the County Engineer's Office are open for scheduled appointments only. County Commissioner meetings will be live streamed on the Commissioner Facebook page. They will not be open to the public, according to the commissioners' plan.

The plan states that the Count Jail is only open for necessary law enforcement activity. Visitation at the jail is suspended until further notice.

The following buildings and offices are closed except for scheduled appointments, according to the plan: Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, Union Rome Sewer Office, Lawrence County Animal Shelter, Lawrence County Juvenile Center, Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lawrence County Health Department, Lawrence County 911/EMA Center, and the Lawrence County Joint Response Operation Center.

If you need to go to the Lawrence County Municipal Court, commissioners say to please contact the court directly.

Commissioners say Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities is closed to the public.