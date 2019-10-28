Lawrence County, Ohio quick response team given opioid treatment grant

Grants are being awarded to several departments and agencies across Ohio that help connect people addicted to opioids to treatment and recovery centers.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says $1.3 million is being divided up to 30 agencies across the state, including the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office and Lawrence County Quick Response Team.

The AG says $137,500 will be given to the office.

Prosecutor Brigham Anderson tells WSAZ this is his office's third year receiving this grant. It allows his office to respond with follow ups to non-death overdoses within 48 hours, with the goal of getting people in to treatment and preventing further overdoses and crimes.

"When an overdose tears the fabric of our communities, these are the people that begin the mending," said Yost. "They bring the first principle of compassion to the first response."