Lawrence County Schools closed in Kentucky

During the last couple of weeks, the Lawrence County School District canceled school due to widespread illness that caused low student attendance. But this time for it's for teachers.

"We had an online system where staff can get on, and say we are going to be out tomorrow," said Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher. "And by midday we had four to five classes where a sub couldn't be provided, which means teachers have to give up their planning. And having four to five for the entire district is not that great but it's not bad. As the evening went on, it increased and we were up to 19 staff members."

With no teachers to instruct, the classes are canceled for the next two days.

"We worked with a group that supplies our cleaning supplies and used three techniques," Fletcher said. "We have some things that aerate, some that cleans walls, and desks. We were trying to use as many different techniques that are safe to make sure everything is clean."

The Pavlovski family believes the best medicine is fresh air.

"We were practicing sports, exercising, and bonding with our families," said seventh-grader Haylee.

The school year will be extended by two additional days in order to complete the required number of state-mandated school days.

"It gets kind of nerve-racking sometimes because there's not as many kids, then you have to relearn the same things you previously learned when you go back to school," Haylee said.