Layoffs at mine in Pike County, Kentucky

Numerous miners are out of a job in Pike County, our sister station WYMT reports.

WYMT learned that the miners were laid off Monday after Cambrian Coal sold its mines to Pristine Clean Energy. Company officials would not provide the exact number of layoffs at the mine, but the employees told a WYMT reporter that around 200 people worked there.

A letter from Mark Campbell, the president of Booth Energy Group at the Pike County branch of Cambrian Coal, says "under the sale agreement, Cambrian will terminate employment of all employees and Pristine will rehire employees as needed."

We do not know how many employees will be rehired or when that may happen.

A large group of roughly 200 miners gathered outside of the Premiere Elkhorn mine in Myra Friday and waited for paychecks.

Many had been there all day. It was not until about 5 p.m. when WYMT arrived at the mine that the company started handing out paychecks.

