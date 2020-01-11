Leader of Boyd County motorcycle gang wanted after drug bust

The leader of a local motorcycle gang is wanted after a bust at a home in Ashland this week.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley tells WSAZ officers raided a home on Booth Quillen Road where they found meth, guns, cash, counterfeit money, and gang paraphernalia.

There they arrested Donny Ray Bryant, 27, from Catlettsburg for possession of meth. Police say the home owner, Anthony Gibbs, who is a known leader of a motorcycle gang, was not home and is still wanted.

The bust was the first since Boyd County began operating under the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program on January 1. The task force is made up of officers from Ashland and Catlettsburg Police, Boyd County Sheriff, KSP, the FBI, and other federal agencies.

Anyone who sees Gibbs or know where he is should call 911 or Ashland Police Silent Witness at 606-385-3127 or silentwitness@ashlandky.gov.

