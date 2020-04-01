Leaders hold town hall meeting to answer questions from the public

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin along with Kanawha County Commission held a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday which included other city and county leaders as well as Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

People were able to submit their questions on Sunday up until noon Tuesday.

Several questions were asked about education in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring did attend the call. He said right now they are ahead of the curve with technology and teachers are navigating students online everyday. He said he is aware that students may not be able to come back to school this year and they are planning ahead in case.

He also says that high school principals are gathering now to discuss alternative scenarios for graduation such as a virtual graduation.

Another topic discussed was small businesses and what owners can do to seek relief during this time.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said small business owners can go through their financial institution and ask about the emergency loan under the paycheck protection program. This allows owners to take out a loan with a portion of it, forgivable. The forgivable portion of the loan will be used for allowable expenses such as payroll, retirement, utilities, mortgage or rent.

The applications for the loans just came out Tuesday night, Sen. Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin said to call their offices if you need assistance or have questions.

The questions went on and eventually digressed into protective equipment for the public when traveling out for things such as groceries.

Dr. Sherri Young, the Executive Director at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said that while it may be a new norm to see people wearing face masks or gloves out and about, it's not necessary. She said as long as you keep your distance from others, wipe down things before you touch them and sanitize, you should be okay. She said people who are buying things like masks and gloves for public errands are actually taking them away from essential workers who so badly need them.

Dr. Young also said in the conference that Kanawha County is now up to 36 positive COVID-19 cases.

