Learn to keep eating healthy when others quit

55% of New Year’s Resolutions are health related, 80% of people fail at them, and most don’t even make it past January 17th!

Michele Promaulayko was in Studio 3 to discuss the keys to improving health by changing eating habits and doing it in a way that you can live with – long after most resolutions are abandoned.

Her new book Sugar Free 3 is a revolutionary new plan based on the latest research and science. It's not a diet. It's not a detox. It's not a cleanse. It's a manageable program to reset your entire approach to food and eating.

