Legal Food Frenzy and Burnside Law

The Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy ends on Saturday.

Shawn and Cindy were outside of Kroger in Ashland to collect donations for the Legal Food Frenzy.

The Food Frenzy is a competition throughout Kentucky with law firms, law schools, and other legal organizations to support members of Feeding Kentucky.

Burnside Law will be collecting both food and fund donations. Financial donations can be made at KyFoodFrenzy.com/donate and enter “Burnside Law” as the designated law firm and “Boyd county” as the designated county.