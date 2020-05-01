Man arrested for Mason County murder

A man has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death, according to West Virginia State Police.

Officials say Giles Hysell, 41, of Leon, has been charged with first degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, Mitchell Smith, 36, of Leon and two others traveled to an abandoned house on Destiny Road in Leon for a drug deal with Hysell. The complaint says Hysell hid in an upstairs area of the house with a gun and shot Smith when he entered.

West Virginia State Police says troopers found Smith's body Tuesday with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head."

According to investigators, Smith had left his home on April 27 and was reported missing to the Mason County Sheriff's Department on the same day.

Smith's vehicle was found in a creek near Red House, West Virginia.

Franklin Long, 21, of Leon and Samantha Young, 29, of Hometown were also arrested in connection with Smith's murder.

Hysell is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail with no bond.

