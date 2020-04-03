Less than 500 employees to be furloughed by Thomas Health

Thomas Health says, beginning Sunday, less than 500 employees will be furloughed across its network due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those impacted will be eligible to retain their benefits during the furlough.

Thomas Health says it has temporarily eliminated elective and non-emergency surgeries, outpatient procedures and tests.

“While the majority of our workforce will continue to work full-time, we have had to take the difficult step in temporarily furloughing workers who do not have positions directly related to our most critical needs,” said Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health, in a news release.

Lauffer continued, “This was a very painful decision to make, and I recognize the tremendous sacrifices that staff are making in this time of uncertainty. Given these extraordinary circumstances, this was an action that we had to take to ensure long-term viability of our health system, for our workforce at large and for the communities we serve.

“We look forward to welcoming each one of these valued colleagues back to the Thomas Health family as this pandemic resolves and when our services are back to full capacity.”

Thomas Health operates Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Health Physician Partners.

