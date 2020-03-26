Yeager Airport distributing letters to passengers suggesting self-isolation

Yeager Airport is giving two letters to everyone who gets off a plane recommending that they self-isolate for fourteen days.

One letter, from the Kanawha-Charleston health Department, advises that people who have recently traveled are "at an enhanced risk of having contracted COVID-19 and may potentially and unknowingly spread COVID-19 while remaining asymptomatic."

The letter recommends that a person entering the City of Charleston or Kanawha County remain in voluntary self-isolation for two weeks, contact their health care provider and monitor their temperature and fever.

The other letter, from the Governor, gives details on the Stay-at-Home Order.

The letters are being given to passengers as well as being placed throughout the airport near baggage claim and airline booths.