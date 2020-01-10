Lewis Memorial Baptist working to restore historic church in Huntington

A decades-old church in Huntington is getting a major makeover. Ebenezer United Methodist Church along 8th Avenue has sat empty for years.

Lewis Memorial Baptist Church has been working to restore Ebenezer United Methodist Church since they purchased it a couple years ago.

Necia Freeman had driven by the building time and time again for years. Little did she know, the spot would be the future home for the Ministry of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.

Freeman says the church bought Ebenezer United Methodist a couple of years ago and has been working to restore the church since.

The current location was built in 1917, and Freeman says she knew the place was right for them when she stepped inside the building.

Lewis Memorial has several ministries already, including a backpack program and brown bag program. However, they wanted to expand their presence to those that can't make it to their church building in the West Pea Ridge area of Barboursville.

"We have footprints in Huntington but our church is not in Huntington, and so this was just an opportunity to be able to help those in need that can't necessarily get to us," Freeman said.

Freeman says when Lewis Memorial bought the church, there was a lot to do on the outside and inside. Some of the stained glass was broken and water leaks had created big issues with the plaster on the walls, just to name a few of the issues.

She says the downstairs part of the church was where most of the work was done, and a lot of work was done upstairs to preserve a lot of the history.

There are still names of people under the stained glass windows and on the pews, showing the many years of history.

"The church closed its doors but the Lord did not leave," Freeman said. "It was just a season of rest until someone could come in and restore it."

The church has already started some of its ministry work inside the building. In December, they held their first responders dinner to serve meals to police, fire and EMS workers.

Another dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14. They are also working open a teen clothing pantry for students.

"It is something the teens totally came up with own their own," said Matt McClay, the church's youth pastor. "They want to take this space and turn it into a space where teens can come and get clothing."

McClay says the teenagers at church donated all the clothing and are sorting through the clothes before it opens next weekend.

Members of the congregation say this new building will create more opportunities for them to reach out to those in the community.

"Obviously the Lord wants to be seen here on this parcel, and we are excited to be a part of that," Freeman said. "We have no idea what the future holds."

Church members say they are already working on new ministries they will operate in the building in the future.