Lexington leaders discussing laws regarding party houses

It's an area known for the biggest celebrations after a Kentucky win, but city leaders are considering a change for the way party houses on and around State Street are handled.

The proposal to amend the party plan could have landlords paying the price for their tenant's behavior.

Bob Kelly moved into this neighborhood near UK more than 30 years ago.

"There were a number of older folks, a number of UK of staff and faculty, we had the associate dean of the medical school next door," Kelly said.

Now it's a street straight out of a movie.

"When a thousand people start turning up around the intersection and overturning cars and setting things on fire, one gets nervous," he said.

Council member Jake Gibbs said the current law doesn't work. It states that if two or more people have committed violations, their property loses party privileges. Anything beyond that is a criminal offense.

"It sounded like a good idea, but in reality, the judges didn't want to spend their time when they're dealing with more serious crimes," Kelly said.

The new ordinance switches the criminal conviction to a civil citation.

When police see that there were two or more violations, like noise or underage drinking at the same address, they'll send a notice to the owner telling them that their property is a "disruptive premises." If the police are called for another violation after that, landlords could be faced with a fine.

Councilwoman Angela Evans questioned the proposal.

"You will still have the same issue even when it goes to the court system, whether it's an eviction or whether it goes to the court system with this civil fine," Evans said.

Kelly doesn't think the new rule will go over well with the majority of landlords.

"I think landlords could take a stricter stance on controlling their tenants' parties," he said.

The proposed ordinance will be discussed by the Lexington City Council. A specific date has not been announced.