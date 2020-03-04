Life sentence for man accused of child molestation

A man accused of molesting a minor and filming sexually explicit conduct was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

A jury found Richard Smith II guilty on 20 counts.

In January, Smith was found guilty in Kanawha County Circuit Court on charges including first degree sexual assault, sexual abuse and the use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.

The maximum sentence Smith will serve is 775 years in prison. Smith is eligible for parole in 205 years.

