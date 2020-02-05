Life sentence handed down in shooting death

A West Virginia man has been sentenced for the shooting death of a man delivering child support money to the mother of his children.

News outlets report 30-year-old Juan Chic received life in prison without parole Tuesday in Charleston.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed 27-year-old Andre Leonard in 2018.

Chic and a woman had met up with Leonard so that Leonard could give the woman money to buy their children clothes for school.

Media outlets report Chic maintained his innocence Tuesday.

Police never recovered a murder weapon.

The woman told investigators she saw Chic fatally shoot Leonard.

