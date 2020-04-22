Lightening the load for front-line health care workers

As mandated testing continues at nursing homes across West Virginia for COVID-19, there are other health concerns for employees beyond the pandemic.

As mandated testing continues at nursing homes across West Virginia for COVID-19, there are other health concerns for employees beyond the pandemic. Employees have been working more, under more stressful conditions and in some cases with less PPE than they would prefer to have.

Employees have been working more, under more stressful conditions and in some cases with less PPE than they would prefer to have.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s daily COVID-19 news conference, WSAZ asked him if there were any plans to cut red tape or do anything else in an effort to relieve those-front line workers who are exhausted.

West Virginia DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said he knows these men and women are dealing with “difficult, difficult environment out there right now.”

Crouch said they have spoken with providers who have attempted to hire workers who have been furloughed by hospitals, so they could give their staff a break. To date, that has not been successful.

“We’ve looked at guard members, we’ve looked at a variety of options there. It’s very difficult to find individuals and train those individuals and to get them in those environments,” Crouch said.

“I will say they are looking at that, the providers themselves, and we are helping in any way we can. And I want to again say ‘thank you’ to those people on the front line who are in those facilities and are taking care of those folks.”

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh explained there are some plans in place beyond physically replacing staff to help ease some of the burdens.

“We are trying to create some strike teams that will enable and be able to come in either via telemedicine type consult visits or training visits TeleECHO, which is extending community health outcomes,” Dr. Marsh said.

He said they are working with the big three systems Marshall, CAMC and West Virginia University to create teams that could be brought in and make recommendations.

“We are also trying to buddy up larger acute care facilities to part of our long-term care groups, so that we can more easily exchange people between the acute health systems and the nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities as we might have some surging," Marsh said. "So we are trying to work on that. I think Secretary Crouch said it very well about the human capital part of the replacement.”