Limited voting locations set for Kentucky counties

As Kentucky voters get ready to cast their votes for the primary election, people like Chuck Copley of Boyd County are reminded of what this opportunity means.

COVID-19 restrictions will limit where Kentuckians can go to vote for the primary election, and Boyd County voters are adjusting to that limitation.

“It's a freedom that too many times we take for granted,” Copley said.

While that freedom still remains, COVID-19 restrictions make the process look a little different. Kentucky State Board of Elections set a limit on the number of in-person voting locations per county, all to encourage more people to vote by mail.

“The state mandated it to one. We expanded it to three,” said Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods. “By the makeup of the county, we have a lot of older voters, and we didn’t want them driving from one end of the county to the other to go to one location and vote.”

The three voting locations include Poage Elementary School, Boyd County Middle School, and the Boyd County Community and Senior Center.

Even with the increase in voting locations, they’re still out of the way for Diana Ruley.

“I've never done an absentee ballot, but because of the polling places being limited to three I didn’t wanna travel, didn’t wanna wait in line, so I did the absentee ballot," Ruley said.

Sheriff Woods says the Boyd County Board of Elections encourages people to vote by absentee ballot, but they still want to provide the opportunity for people who are used to going to the polls to feel safe doing so.

“As of today, there have been 7,239 requests for absentee ballots and we have 1,789 returned. Because of the large number of absentee ballots, there won't be that many people going to the polls,” Woods said.

The sheriff also says for anyone who has concerns about mailing their absentee ballots, they can choose to drop them off themselves at one of the County Clerk’s offices at the Boyd County Courthouse. For any further questions, Wood advises to call the County Clerk’s office.

With the deadline to request an absentee ballot ending on Monday, June 15, Kentucky voters can request one by clicking HERE and registering by 11:59 p.m.

Woods said he hopes to see many residents voting to preserve the freedom that Copley reminds us all of. Kentucky's primary is set for Tuesday, June 23.

