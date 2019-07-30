Lincoln County 911 files formal complaint against Frontier Communications

Lincoln County 911 on Tuesday filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications, according to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

Frontier has 10 days to make formal response about how to solve the problem addressed in the complaint.

The communications company has been under recent scrutiny by the PSC for quality of service issues. Click here for more. Recently, the state PSC and Frontier agreed on a firm to conduct a management audit of the utility provider.

Schumaker and Company will perform the audit and publish a final report within the next six months. Frontier will pay for the audit. The Commission said that the audit should focus on Frontier's ability to provide coverage to emergency services.

Last week, the PSC released the following statement in a news release:

"After receiving numerous and increasing complaints regarding Frontier's quality of service, including concerns from emergency services, 911 centers and senior citizens, on August 30, 2018, the Commission ordered a focused management audit of Frontier to be conducted by a qualified outside auditing firm identified through a request for proposals and paid for by Frontier. The focused management audit will give Frontier and the Commission a comprehensive ability to understand and prioritize the challenges facing Frontier."