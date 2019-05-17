Lincoln County High School senior gets special surprise

A special graduation ceremony was held Friday at Lincoln County High School.

Ashton Savannah Mykell Couch crossed the stage and received her diploma a week earlier than her classmates.

Couch is leaving May 20 for Marine training at Parris Island.

Her teachers and principal surprised her during lunch period Friday with her own graduation ceremony since she gave up a typical ceremony in order to serve her country.

Principal Dana Snyder led the ceremony and said Ashton was thrilled and overwhelmed, and they are all so proud of her.