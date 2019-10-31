School bus driver shortage a concern in Lincoln County

Students in Lincoln County schools are encountering a problem that may increase as the weather gets colder: the possibility of their school bus not bringing them to school on time.

A shortage of bus drivers in Lincoln County is causing some students to wonder if their drivers will show up on time or not.

“Our number one priority is getting students from home to school and then from school to home,” Lincoln County Schools transportation director John Roy said. “That's what we have to try to do the best job at all the time.”

According to Roy, there are enough bus drivers to cover morning and evening runs to and from school, but that's assuming nobody gets sick or there are no extracurricular activities.

Drivers are stretched so thin that mechanics and maintenance workers have to fill in.

“The mechanics they actually have runs, as well,” Roy said. “We have one of our maintenance men who does a run so at this point, just having a group of subs would be very good for us.”

Luckily, good days are ahead for Lincoln County Schools, six candidates are now in the process of training to help ease the situation.

It couldn't come at a better time as cold weather will begin to bring transportation issues to outer-lying parts of the county.

“There are seldom any days that we don't have to try to cover somebody, and as the weather turns colder, people get sick,” Roy said. “That's always in the back of your mind, and the object is to get kids to and from safely from school, and that's the number one priority.”

Safety is still the top priority, but Lincoln County Schools transportation is always willing to bring in more.

“If they're willing to do it, we're willing to train them and put them on a bus,” Roy said.

If you are interested in becoming a bus driver with Lincoln County Schools, you can apply at the transportation department's office in Hamlin, as long as you have a valid CDL license.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

