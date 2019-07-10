Little League All-Stars contend with extreme heat during championship game

Temperatures are getting so high that heat advisories have been issued, warning everyone not to take the heat lightly.

The biggest game of the year for West Virginia Little League All-Stars in Barboursville happened to fall on one of the hottest days of the year.

Doctors say extreme heat can lead to serious health risks if you don't cope accordingly.

"Physically it does take a little bit of a toll," Hurricane team manager Craig Coleman said. "I think you have to be smart about it."

At Barboursville Park at the West Virginia all-star championship game, along with competing against each other, Hurricane and Jefferson had to contend with extreme heat.

"We're getting kids a lot of liquids," Coleman said. "We had them hydrate all day and stay out of the sun all day. Everybody has a cooling towel. We have a misting fan. That's the best purchase I think we've made."

Across the Ohio River at the Lawrence County Fair, 4-H kids kept busy trying to keep their animals cool.

"It's really important, or it'll overheat and die," Nathaniel Hackworth said after spraying his lamb with a hose.

Large fans are placed throughout the area where the animals are kept.

