Little boy found roaming streets of Hurricane

UPDATE 8/13/19 @ 10:56 a.m.

Child Protective Services is involved after a little boy was found roaming the streets of Hurricane, West Virginia.

The Hurricane Police Department posted the child's photo on Facebook just before 10 Tuesday morning, hoping the public could help find the boy's guardians.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police updated that post to say they located the caregivers. They said the police department and CPS are now handling the investigation.

Officers say the boy was roaming near Teays Valley Road.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/13/19

Police say they need help finding the mother of a little boy who was found wandering the streets of Hurricane, West Virginia.

If you have any information about the boy's caregiver(s), call the police department at 304-562-9911.