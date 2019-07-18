Live on the Levee relocated due to heat advisory

Due to the upcoming heat advisory, Live on the Levee will be relocated Friday evening.

The event, usually held at Haddad Riverfront Park, will now take place at the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston.

The opener, Sean Whiting, will perform at 6:30 p.m. followed by the headliner, Creek Don't Rise.

An announcement from the City of Charleston states, "The concert will be free, and seating is on a first come, first served basis. Parking will be free in all city garages throughout the weekend. There will be concessions and adult beverages available for purchase at the Municipal Auditorium. No outside beverages or food are permitted."